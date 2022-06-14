Govt urges Centre to allow it to retain 728 MW from Dadri II plant
New Delhi: Delhi government has written to the Ministry of Power for allowing it to retain 728 MW of electricity from NTPC Dadri-II plant, warning a "blackout scenario" in the national capital in coming days, official sources said on Monday. The letter, dated June 9, by special secretary (power) of Delhi government to power secretary, Government of India, also requests to reconsider its decision to reallocate Dadri II plant power from Delhi to Haryana in view of its rising demand by the city, they said.
"Without Dadri-II, demand-supply deficit will increase, risking outages in national capital. Delhi must be allowed to retain its share (728 MW) from Dadri-II plant to avoid a blackout scenario," the letter stated, as per the sources. In the 27-page letter, Delhi government has emphasized the criticality of power from the Dadri-II plant to Delhi and urged the central ministry to reconsider its decision to reallocate this power to Haryana.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT