Govt urges Centre to allow it to retain 728 MW from Dadri II plant

New Delhi: Delhi government has written to the Ministry of Power for allowing it to retain 728 MW of electricity from NTPC Dadri-II plant, warning a "blackout scenario" in the national capital in coming days, official sources said on Monday. The letter, dated June 9, by special secretary (power) of Delhi government to power secretary, Government of India, also requests to reconsider its decision to reallocate Dadri II plant power from Delhi to Haryana in view of its rising demand by the city, they said.

"Without Dadri-II, demand-supply deficit will increase, risking outages in national capital. Delhi must be allowed to retain its share (728 MW) from Dadri-II plant to avoid a blackout scenario," the letter stated, as per the sources. In the 27-page letter, Delhi government has emphasized the criticality of power from the Dadri-II plant to Delhi and urged the central ministry to reconsider its decision to reallocate this power to Haryana.