Govt trying to 'destroy' Constitution: JNU alumni
New Delhi: Several Jawaharlal Nehru University alumni, including former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the violence at the university, alleging that the government is trying to "destroy" the Constitution.
Addressing students at an alumni meet at the university, Yechury sought to know why FIRs were registered against JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and alleged that it was an afterthought.
"We are defending the Constitution and if there is any anti-national, it is the government which is trying to destroy the Constitution," the Communist Party of India(Marxist) general secretary said.
Kumar, who is a CPI leader and a former JNUSU president, said, "JNU always talks about issues that are not even reported. The government has made a mistake. They have chosen an enemy that is intelligent and studious."
"Hatred for JNU is not hatred for a university or ideology but the thought of how a country should be... In JNU, a girl can step out of library and walk alone. In this campus, 40 per cent people are from 'adivasi' or poor families," he said.
Kumar said he takes it as an honour when he is called the leader of the "tukde-tukde gang".
"If you are with JNU, you are called a Leftist," he added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
I am your custodian, nobody's rights will be taken away,...7 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
JNUSU prez, who incurred 16 stitches, booked for vandalism7 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
Death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on Jan 227 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions'...7 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
AI sale: EoI, share purchase agreement approved7 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT