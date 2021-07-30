Govt to take over management of Bal Bharti School over fee hike

New Delhi: The Delhi government has begun the process of taking over the management of Bal Bharti School in Rohini area of the Capital after gaining approval from Lieutenant Governor Anil baijal, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.



The AAP-led government had sent several show-cause notices to the school directing it to withdraw the fee hike which the school management failed to adhere to. The Directorate of Education (DoE) will now take over the management of Bal Bharti School. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the proposal sent by the DoE in the matter, which was then sent to the L-G for approval.

The DoE had conducted an inspection of the financial statements of Bal Bharti School for the financial years 2016-2017 to 2017-2018. During the detailed inspection of the records, the DoE found that the total funds with the school for the year 2017-2018 were 23,81,82,958 and out of which, Rs 20,94,38,802 was estimated as expense. Even after spending Rs 20,94,38,802, the school management had a net surplus of about Rs 2,87,44,156, the government explained in the statement.

The DoE then came to the conclusion that there was no need for the school management to increase the fees. The DoE therefore turned down the proposal to accept the fee hike for the academic session 2017-2018.

In the meantime, the Delhi Government received complaints from the parents that the school had increased the fees several times in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and further also asked to deposit arrears.

Therefore the DoE issued a notice to the school in May asking for explanation on the recognition of the school should not be canceled or why the Government should not take over the management of the school. The reply received by the DoE was not satisfactory.