Govt to restore monuments under its jurisdiction: Dy CM

New Delhi: Delhi government is working on restoration of monuments under its jurisdiction, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday as he underlined that these extremely important historical buildings have "remained neglected for a longer time" that has caused "much damage" to the heritage structures.



Sisodia on Monday held a high-level meeting with the officials concerned and reviewed the status of these monument sites, officials said.

"Delhi is known for its historical monuments all over the world and it is the priority of the Kejriwal government to preserve them for life. To ensure the conservation of all the monuments in jurisdiction of the Delhi government, its concerned departments are working diligently and round-the-clock," the Deputy Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Delhi has a large number of historical monuments, many of which are centrally-protected, some under the Delhi government's jurisdiction and many other sites which fall under the ambit of the local civic bodies.

"Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise the country's evolution over the period of time. These extremely important historical buildings have remained neglected for a longer time, which has caused much damage to them. The Kejriwal government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its responsibility, gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way," Sisodia was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of art and culture, said, most of the monuments in Delhi are maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), but there are 71 hidden gems of history which are maintained by the Delhi government. These monuments too have great historical importance, he said.

"The Delhi government is working on restoration of these monuments and will organise various cultural events around them to celebrate their historical importance and spread awareness about them," he said.

After the review meeting, it was decided that the deputy chief minister will soon visit the sites to review conservation works in progress, a senior official said, adding, all sites under the Delhi government would be restored.

The conservation of Dara Shukoh Library and Baradari at Qudsia Bagh have also been expedited, the statement said.

The historic library, located in the campus of the Ambedkar University, Delhi at Kashmere Gate, was in a "dilapidated condition for years". The ceiling and walls of this library had become dilapidated due to lack of maintenance, it said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday

also said that five major monuments in Delhi would be illuminated in a tricolour theme to mark the 75th year of Independence Day.

These monuments are — Birji Khan's Tomb in R K Puram, Sector-3; Baradari Qudsia Bagh; Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan; Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover; and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk.