Govt to replace old water pipelines

NEW DELHI: In order to provide a better water supply and a better sewerage network across Delhi, new pipelines and sewer lines will be laid by the Delhi government in various rural and urban areas of the Capital.



Regarding this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved various projects of Delhi Jal Board for laying pipelines and sewer lines in Delhi. The total cost of all these projects is worth Rs 16.79 crore.

Talking about the project, Sisodia said, "Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to ensuring a better water supply to every citizen in Delhi. The government is working round the clock and in a phased manner to ensure 24x7 water supply in the Capital through various initiatives. Project to replace the old pipelines with the new and stronger ones is one such initiative taken by the government in response to the current situation."

Simultaneously, Sisodia directed the officials that during the entire process of replacement of water pipelines and sewer lines, all standards of safety, security and quality should be ensured with commitment and these works should be completed within the given time span to avoid any inconvenience to the residents.

Sisodia said that there are many areas where pipelines were laid 25 to 30 years ago and now as they are old, they have become weak and dilapidated. He said that by replacing the pipelines, there would be no shortage of water for the people living in these areas and there would be an uninterrupted supply of water here.

The government has approved the replacement of old damaged water lines in Hasanpur village, Khera Dabar village of Matiala, Pandwala Khurd village, and Sarangpur village.

Apart from this, the water supply will also be improved by replacement of water lines in Nangli Puna, Jharoda Harijan Basti, and Kamal Vihar of Burari. Main peripheral sewer lines from Mangal Bazar Road to Vikas Marg trunk sewer in Laxmi Nagar, from Ganesh Nagar-II to Madhuban Chowk, from South Ganesh Nagar to Ganesh Chowk and Shantiniketan sewer line of RK Puram will also be replaced.