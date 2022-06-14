Govt to organise a Wholesale Shopping Festival for markets

New Delhi: In order to give them a new identity across the world, the Delhi government has decided to organise a "Wholesale Shopping Festival" for iconic wholesale markets of Delhi. The decision was taken in a stakeholder consultation meeting chaired by Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday..



Addressing the stakeholders from the national Capital, Sisodia said, "This is a unique feature of Delhi that it has wholesale markets for almost everything including textiles, electronics, spices, and books etc. Our aim is to promote the business of these wholesale markets and increase employment opportunities in these markets."

This was the first meeting with the representatives of the wholesale market in which 30 people from the wholesale market association gave their suggestions. Sisodia added that the wholesale markets of Delhi are a major contributor in Delhi's economy and are a brand in itself. The festival will enable access to global consumers and will also help in the branding and marketing which will boost the businesses of these markets.

Sisodia said, "In the age of e-commerce, these markets have suffered great losses and they need to be revamped with a new vision that will uplift them and boost their income. During the implementation phase of the project, the Kejriwal government also plans to provide training to the workers in the markets along with infrastructural development."

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Chairman Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (FESTA) thanked the Deputy CM and appreciated the unique initiative of the government. He promised full support from his market and suggested the wholesale shopping festival be extended to the night timings as well.