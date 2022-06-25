Govt to organise 3-day fair to promote alternatives of SUP

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to hold a three-day fair at Thyagaraj Stadium from July 1-3 in order to raise awareness of alternate options to single-use plastics. The decision was taken in a review meeting held at the Delhi secretariat on Friday on the Summer Action Plan under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Gopal Rai with the officers of concerned departments.



The government is making constant efforts to reduce Delhi's rising pollution levels, said Rai. He further added that single use plastic has been a significant factor in fostering pollution and in order to stop the usage of single-use plastic items in such circumstances, an awareness campaign is required. Organising the three day at Thyagaraj Stadium is a step in that direction.

Rai said, "Companies, entrepreneurs, and organisations producing goods related to other alternatives for single-use plastic will participate in this fair and will be able to share their products with consumers on a single platform. In this fair other single-use plastic alternatives like pottery, cloth, bags made of paper and jute, crockery made of biodegradable items will be displayed. In addition, things made from recycled plastic such as trays, vases, stands, photo frames etc., compostable products, compostable food packaging materials, home decor items will also be included in this fair."

Entrepreneurs working on other alternatives to single use plastic can log on to the website of the Environment Department www.environment.delhigovt.nic.in for registration.

Rai also appealed to all the citizens of Delhi to join hands with the government to encourage and promote start-ups/entrepreneurs producing other single use plastic alternatives and to make Delhi a plastic free city for citizens.