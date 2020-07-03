Govt to launch massive 17-day plantation drive from July 10

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government is set to launch a massive 17-day campaign from July 10 to plant 31 lakh plants, trees and shrubs across the Capital to reduce pollution.



The campaign, 'Plant Trees, Save Environment (podhe lagao prayavaran bachao)', will be launched from National Highway 20 near ITO and is expected to increase the city's green area by at least 25 square kilometres by 2021, according to Rai who spoke of the

initiative at a digital press conference. Currently, Delhi's green area measures around 325 sq kms.

"The Centre has set a target of planting 15 lakh plants, trees and shrubs in Delhi. Our target is more than double of that," Rai said.