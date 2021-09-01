Govt to install odour control systems at STPs, says Min Jain

New Delhi: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday announced that all the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will soon have Biological Odour Control Systems and floating aerators will also be installed in drains to eliminate the harmful bad odour and air pollution that the Capital currently has.



"In the first phase floating aerators should be installed in drains which will not only help in-situ water treatment but will also eliminate the emanating pungent smell from the drains," the Water Minister said after the meeting.

The Minister while reviewing the current situation of bad odour directed officials to expedite and complete work of all projects under the STP upgradation to Drain management in a time bound manner. "All projects in this direction and even otherwise should be fast tracked and completed in a time bound manner so that we can meet our ambition of a clean Yamuna as soon as possible," he said.

The Kejriwal government has been tapping state of art technology for finding economical and efficient solutions in public interest, Jain said. "All in-situ management work of drains is the prime responsibility of I & FC, all drains in the capital will be revamped under the Drainage Master Plan for making City's drainage system more efficacious," he added.

He said that his government's priority is cleaning the river Yamuna and even though several people have said that it's not possible but with the AAP-led government's dedication it will be done.

In the review meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation and Flood Control Board officials, Jain said that emphasised heavily upon Yamuna Cleaning Projects and asked officials to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Jain also directed officials that all the work related to STPs and their upgradation should be completed as quickly as possible so that the capacity can be doubled and the STPs can be used to their full capacity and efficiently.

"All STPs must be equipped with Biological Odour Control Systems as soon as possible so that people living around as well as the workers at the STPs don't get affected by harmful foul smell emanating from the STP, this work should be done on priority basis so that people living around can be freed from the problem at the earliest," he said.