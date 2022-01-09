Govt to increase beds in hosps, COVID-care centres, says Jain

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to increase 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds for coronavirus patients in 14 hospitals, along with 2,800 beds in eight COVID-care centres, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.



In a statement, he said the Delhi government is making all necessary arrangements in view of the rising coronavirus cases and the situation is normal.

"Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. It has been decided to increase the number of beds. The Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi's health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave of coronavirus and provide timely treatment to all the people of the state," Jain said.

Among the 14 hospitals, 1,500 normal and 330 ICU beds are being increased in Indira Gandhi Hospital, 750 normal and 500 ICU beds in Lok Nayak Hospital, 750 normal and 400 ICU beds in the GTB Hospital, 400 normal and 195 ICU beds in Burari Hospital, 300 normal and 150 ICU beds in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, 100 normal and 50 ICU beds in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, 150 normal and 75 ICU beds in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

One hundred normal and 25 ICU beds are being augmented in Shree Dadadev Matri and Shishu Chikitsalaya, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, 150 normal and 100 ICU beds in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, 600 normal and 100 ICU beds in Ambedkar Hospital and 150 normal and 75 ICU beds in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Among the eight COVID-care centres, 1,000 beds will be increased in Sardar Vallabhai Patel Covid Care Centre Radha Swami Beas, Chattarpur, 500 beds in Sant Nirankari Covid Care Centre, 400 beds at CWG Complex, Akshardham, 400 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar, 200 beds at GTB DEM Block, 100 beds in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, 100 beds in A&U Tibbia College Hospital, and 100 beds in Shehnai Banquet Hall.

Jain urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing for safety while going to public places. He also requested people not to come out of their house for unnecessary work.

Delhi recorded 20,181 new COVID-19 cases and logged seven deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the Health Department.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the fatalities have been reported among those with comorbidities and the elderly. According to data shared by the health department, 1,586 people are admitted in hospitals, accounting for 11.24 per cent of 14,106 dedicated Covid beds.

The health bulletin shared by the government said out of over 1,500 admitted patients in hospitals, 106 are suspected coronavirus patients and 279 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Nearly 375 patients are on oxygen support, including 27 on ventilator. As many as 1,308 patients are from Delhi, it said.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones. The health minister also said the number of cases being reported in Delhi are on the higher side due to the large number of tests being conducted on a daily basis.

The number of active cases stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has risen to 9,227. The cumulative number of cases stands at 15,26,979 while the death toll has climbed to 25,143.