Govt to hold conference on how to fight air pollution in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold a conference with experts, NGOs and officials on February 27 to suggest an action plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital.
Talking to reporters, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he held a meeting with officials on the issue of air pollution on Thursday.
He said a mass awareness campaign will also be launched by the government to deal with air pollution.
