Govt to give Rs 5K scholarships to 1K meritorious students of class 9

New Delhi: Delhi government school students on Thursday rejoiced when the Delhi government in a decision approved the 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' scheme under which it will provide Rs 5,000 as science scholarship to 1,000 meritorious students of Class 9.



The scheme aims to boost science education in secondary classes at school level. Under the scheme, the students studying in Delhi schools who have secured more than 60 per cent in Class 8 are eligible for the scholarship examination. Students belonging to SC, ST, PH or OBC category will be given a relaxation of upto 5 per cent.

"It is a crucial step for our government to promote excellent and talented students. These students are the future of our country, they will become future scientists, engineers, doctors and architects and will make our nation proud," the CM said.

The Cabinet in a bid to digitise the education department approved procurement of 1,200 computers, multi-functional printers and UPSs for all the schools, branch offices and district offices under the education department. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government is committed to improving the working environment in all its offices."Digitization plays a crucial role in easing the workload at office. Through digitization, lot of reporting work gets streamlined, and teachers, principals and the officers can focus their energy on quality education," Sisodia said.