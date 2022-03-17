Govt to give Rs 5K each to 83K construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government will be distributing Rs 41.9 crore to over 83,000 construction workers as a pollution subsistence grant, according to an official statement.



These construction workers had not received the grant in November last year due to the non-completion of the renewal process, the statement said.

The city government had distributed a pollution subsistence grant of Rs 5,000 each to the construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) during a ban on construction activities in the national capital due to high pollution levels in November.

The Delhi government had announced an assistance of Rs 5,000 each to the workers and a total amount of Rs 250 crore was released for this.

The city government has already given a pollution subsistence grant of Rs 5,000 each to 4,91,488 construction workers registered with the DBOCWWB.

A total amount of Rs 245 crore has been distributed as welfare measures for construction workers and now, an additional Rs 41.9 crore will be distributed among 83,000 construction workers, the statement said.

The national Capital has 8.5 lakh registered construction workers. The amount of Rs 5,000 will be credited to the accounts of the registered construction workers in the next two working days.