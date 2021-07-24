Govt to give Rs 1 crore 'Samman Rashi' to kin of six bravehearts

New delhi: The Delhi government will give a 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 1 crore each to the family of six personnel who lost their life while working.



The Delhi Cabinet in a meeting decided to grant the ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore to personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The families of the men who will be given the ex-gratia includes two officers from the Delhi Police, three from the Indian Air Force, and one jawan's family who was posted in Civil Defense.

The revenue department made the suggestion after receiving directions from CM Arvind Kejriwal, the state government said in a statement.

"The people of Delhi who lost their lives in the line of duty cannot be compensated, but the family will get some help from the amount given by the government to honour their sacrifice. The Delhi government stands with the families of all paramilitary, army, police and civil defence residents residing in Delhi," the Chief Minister said.

The Six martyrs include Late Sanket Kaushik who was posted as an ACP in the Delhi Police and was a native resident of Rajasthan working in the Capital.

He was posted in the traffic department in South West Delhi. While working he lost his life when a truck hit him in July 2020. Late Vikas Kumar was employed under the Delhi Police and a resident of Haryana. He was posted at the Vasant Vihar police station in the Capital and lost his life while performing his duty in October 2016.

Civil Defence personnel Late Parvesh Kumar lost his life on duty in September 2020. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, where he died during the treatment. Late Rajesh Kumar was an employee of Air Force who lost his life on duty in June 2019 and his family will receive the ex gratia amount.

Late Sunit Mohanty was working as a Lieutenant in the Indian Air force and went missing in June 2019 and only the wreckage of the aircraft was found. Late Squadron Leader Meet Kumar in the Air Force lost his life on duty in July 2018 in an accident. All the personnels respective families will receive the ex gratia amount of one crore from the Delhi government.