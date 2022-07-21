Govt to digitise legacy certificate records

New Delhi: Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot chaired a meeting to review the digitisation of all legacy certificate records in the Capital alongside officials from the revenue department on Wednesday.



As per the government, this has been a perennial issue for citizens who often raised grievances for being unable to get certificates issued by the revenue department due to their inability to verify legacy records to issue new certificates.

The Revenue Department has already scanned roughly 20 lakh certificate records and the entire record is expected to get completely digitised with the help of NIC by mid August, 2022.

These records are eventually expected to become digitally retrievable by the front office executives for verification and other official purposes without having to deal with cumbersome physical extraction of old data records. The certificate records include SC/ST, OBC, marriage and all other certificates. This is also expected to include Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates in the near future. These are essential documents for citizens in order to claim government welfare benefits.

The digitised certificates in two districts are expected to be made available by mid-August after a pilot run that will commence in the last week of July, 2022. After the success of the pilot run, the digitised certificates from these two districts shall become accessible online. After digitisation of all certificate records, online search will become seamless and will enable verification of all certificates issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Most of these services are also expected to be linked with 'Digilocker', (a government approved digital archive) for the system to fetch important information to be used by the front-line bureaucracy to process any certification in the future. The concerned officials were directed to create a service-wise process-flow to identify bottlenecks and the same shall be addressed to minimise or eliminate physical interaction of the official with the citizens.