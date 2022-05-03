Govt to develop decentralised STPs in parks, says Min Jain

New Delhi: The Delhi government will develop decentralised STPs in the parks of the Capital in order to ease the colonies from the burden of rising water pollution, foul smells, and declining underground water tables in the colonies.



The state's Water Minister Satyendar Jain took stock of the construction work of the Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plant (D-STP) at Sandesh Vihar in Pitampura and instructed officials to beautify the park and improve the landscape as well.

He said that the initiative of the government will eliminate the problem of irrigation in the parks. He instructed the officials to make optimal use of the space provided for the public park and improve the

landscape and aesthetics of the public garden. The recycled water will be used for ho ticulture, which will help shut all the tubewells and ultimately save groundwater.