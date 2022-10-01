Govt to audit vacant lands of DUSIB, officials to submit report in 15 days

New Delhi: The Delhi government will audit vacant lands of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in order to track the encroachment on the board's lands across the national Capital.



Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has directed the officials to submit the audit report in 15 days and has asked them to establish an online computer inventory system for government lands under DUSIB, on a priority basis. An online system will help the government in tracking and stopping encroachment activities on government lands. The new orders have been issued after a few encroachments and illegal land acquisition cases were reported by the local residents. The board officials have also been directed to get a third-party audit done of its existing assets on a priority basis and submit the report within 15 days.

Encroachment and illegal possession of government land is a serious matter and their removal is the priority of the government, the Minister said. DUSIB has been directed to take immediate action against those encroaching the government lands and also set up an online monitoring system to capture and regularly update the status of DUSIB's vacant land and building assets with comprehensive details like geo coordinates, photographs,

reports on the detection of encroachment and illegal occupancy, details of the officer in charge, he said. "DUSIB's main aim is to improve the quality of life and ensure government services to Slum and JJ Dwellers in the capital city of Delhi," Sisodia said. The DUSIB Act, 2010 empowers the Board to notify certain areas as slums, where with the passage of time, the buildings have become dilapidated and the basic civic

services are missing.