Govt think tank submits blueprint of proposed Electronic City to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Tuesday submitted a detailed blueprint for Delhi's Electronic City to the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Industries Manish Sisodia.



The blueprint makes detailed recommendations for developing a world-class electronic city at Baprola in South-West Delhi and proposes a dedicated Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing, and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022–27 to make Delhi a preferred destination for top electronics design, manufacturing, and refurbishment companies in India and globally. The recommendations by DDC were submitted by DDV VC Jasmine Shah, in the presence of DDC members Gopal Mohan and Vijay Chander Vupputuri.

Sisodia said, "While presenting Delhi government's 'Rozgar Budget' in March this year, I had announced CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision to establish Delhi as the country's economic growth engine and to generate jobs by creating a large electronics ecosystem here. With a great potential of generating 'green jobs', particularly for the women workforce, the electronics sector can play a very important role in the Kejriwal government's vision of a greener, sustainable and equitable economy."

The policy aims to establish Delhi as a preferred destination for the booming electronics industry, estimated at US $ 2.9 trillion globally, by offering competitive infrastructure and a favourable policy environment for various industry segments. DDC has recommended that all infrastructure for Delhi's Electronic City be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model wherein the Delhi Government partners with a real estate developer identified through a competitive bidding process to develop, manage, and maintain Delhi's Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola, South-West Delhi.

DDC has also recommended that an electronic research and design facility be established in Delhi to house global independent design houses, relevant start-ups and original design manufacturers transitioning to product design. The recommended 'Electronics Design Village' is envisaged by DDC as working in synergy with Delhi's Electronic City to build a complete electronics value chain from research and design, manufacturing, and refurbishment to repairs/after-sale services within the capital.