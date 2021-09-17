Govt submits audit report on Pusa bio-decomposer

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday submitted an audit report of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution that can reportedly turn stubble into manure, to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and urged it to implement the measure in states surrounding the capital, officials said.

They also said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai are likely to meet Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav next week to discuss measures to be taken to reduce pollution in the capital.

The Delhi government had experimented with the solution, prepared by scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here last year, and had also got a survey done by the Development Department to ascertain its effectiveness.

Thereafter, the city government had approached the CAQM with the survey report so that the solution can also be used in other states as well.

The commission had asked it to get an audit conducted by a third party.

The Delhi government engaged WAPCOS, a consultancy firm of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, to conduct the audit.