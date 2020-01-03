Govt starts programme to empower girls in field of Computer Science

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi on Friday launched 'She Codes Clubs Programme' for girl students of Delhi



government schools, in collaboration with She Codes Foundation—a Not-for-Profit organisation.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Our government welcomes this initiative, and appreciates the efforts of the Harvard Alumni (founders of the She Codes Foundation) for coming up with this mission to

educate and empower young girls in the field of Computer Science."

He added, "It is a great opportunity for our girl students to master their coding skills and build a strong grasp over the subject - Computer Science. 1,000 girl students of Delhi government schools have been enrolled in the programme which will be accommodating 10,000 girls tentatively by March 2021."

Sisodia elucidating the aim programme added, "This programme is in its initial stage where we are enrolling 1,000 girl students, which we aim to expand to 10,000 girl students by March 2021 and finally enrolling 8 lakh girl students by the end of March 2025. That is our plan".

"It is a great step towards bridging the gender gap in the field of technology and swiping away the mindset that supports 'boys for science, and girls for arts' kind of attitude. The aim is to equip our girls to be strong enough to pursue a career in technology," Sisodia added.