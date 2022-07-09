Govt set to provide direct admission to students from Business Blasters teams

New Delhi: The government is set to provide direct admission to finalists from Business Blasters teams in Delhi's top state universities by conducting an orientation for over 400 students. The government had promised direct admission to students of Class 12 from the top 126 Business Blasters team of its government schools into state universities.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while speaking at the orientation said that it is for the first time that more than 400 students will be directly admitted to University. He pointed out that most universities like IITs, IIMs, Harvard or MIT have a rigorous admission process but due to the entrepreneurial abilities of students who have demonstrated an entrepreneurship mindset and successfully created their own business models the Business Blasters programme has managed to pave the way for it.

"This opportunity of direct admission to more than 400 students will give them an exposure to take their businesses to further heights and get the guidance from the best faculty and experts for the same," the Minister said. The students will get direct admission to universities, which include NSUT, DTU, IGDTUW, DSEU, DPSRU, Ambedkar and IIIT-D.

Out of the 50,000 ideas by three lakh students, 126 business ideas had made it to the finals and the 126 teams had 774 students, of which 416 students were in Class 12 who will be passing out of school this year and are eligible for admissions. "Every student of this cohort of 400 should have this in mind that whatever they do in future now will have a direct impact on the country's economy. They must keep in mind the rising rate of unemployment in the country, decreasing per capita income and crippling economy of the country so that they can work towards improving the economic condition of the country," Sisodia added. The universities need to ensure that instead of producing job seekers, they have to now prepare job providers.