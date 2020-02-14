Govt set strict rules for play schools in Ggm

Gurugram: To make sure that the safety of over two lakh children who are students at Gurugram play schools, the Haryana women and child development ministry has once again set stricter guidelines.

The public agency has warned the management of the daycare schools to get themselves registered failing which the licenses of such schools will be canceled.

Some of the guidelines that will enable the registration includes specified hours of functioning which in most daycare schools should not exceed four hours, trained teachers, playground for students and books and games for the children that match their age groups. The state omen and child development ministry will soon take a survey wherein it will find those.

The huge demand for daycare schools in Gurugram can be gauged from the fact that there are over 150 such schools that are functioning in the city. Moreover, there are only more such institutes that are being opened in the city.

In December the Haryana government had come up with the law that stated that in its educational curriculum here is no provision for nursery, lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten

(UKG) classes.