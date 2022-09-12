Govt schools record growth in the pass percentage after CBSE compartment exams

New Delhi: After the declaration of results of compartment exams, the Delhi government schools recorded an increase of 16.02% in pass percentage in Class 10th board results. Now the overall passing percentage of Class 10 has increased from 81.27% to 97.29%.



This rise in passing percentage has also been witnessed in Class 12 results of the Delhi government schools, wherein, it has increased from 96.29% to 98.21%, an increase of

1.92%.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated all the students, teachers and parents, and said that due to Corona, school education and student's mental & emotional well-being has been adversely affected over the last two years.

The academic session of 2021-22 was also disrupted repeatedly by Corona and there was a significant reduction in learning opportunities for children, however, the CBSE board examinations proceeded as per usual.

He said, "Thanks to the unmatched hard work, planning and support from our teachers, more than 33,000 class 10th and class 12th students from our schools have succeeded in overcoming the challenge of the compartment exams. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies over the course of the future. It is a momentous occasion for all, and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the

odds are."

Sisodia further added, "What makes this achievement even more special is that this year, we have registered an unprecedented increase in the passing percentage of Delhi government school students in the compartment examinations of CBSE as compared to previous years.

"In the year 2018-19, 4936 children appeared in the compartment examinations of CBSE 12th, and out of these, 60.39% students passed. In the session 2019-20, out of the 1734 students who attempted the compartment exam, the passing percentage was 74.39%. 51% of students passed the compartment examination in the session

2020-21."