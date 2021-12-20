Govt says transfer excess ration at fair price shops to other FPS

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked officials to transfer excess ration at fair price shops (FPS) in different zones of the city to those nearby FPS where the ration is required or can be accommodated, department officials said on Sunday.



They said a circular in this connection has also been issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

In the circular issued on Friday, the department said that several requests are being received in distribution branch regarding storage issues being faced by FPS owners due to the closing balance of previous month's left unadjusted in future allocations.

Presently, allocation is being generated to the full entitlement without adjustment of the previous month's closing balance in order to cater to the increasing demand of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) or migrant beneficiaries.

"In view of requests received from FPS licensees regarding excess stock of closing balance lying at FPS, the concerned zonal assistant commissioners, after examining the exact situation and with due consent of concerned FPS owners, may undertake stock transfer strictly through online mode from the FPS where excessive stock is available to any other FPS where stock is required or can be accommodated," the circular said. It, however, clarified that the cost of transportation will not be borne by the department.

The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) through electronic point of sale devices. It has also implemented ONORC scheme in July this year.

Under the ONORC scheme, people holding a ration card under the NFSA can collect their monthly quota of food grain from any fair price shop across the country.

Delhi has 17.78 lakh cardholders and has around 72.77 lakh beneficiaries. The city has over 2,000 fair price shops.

According to officials, the department also said that excess ration from one FPS can be send to ration distribution shops in other zones as well if there is no dearth of ration at FPS in the same circle.

Such transfers may be done preferably within the same circle and if not possible, within the circles of same district.