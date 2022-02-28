Govt says Delhi anganwadi workers paid highest salaries in the country

New Delhi: The Delhi government in a statement on Sunday said the wages it was paying to anganwadi workers was the highest throughout India. The salaries of anganwadi workers had been increased up to 2.5 times since AAP came to power in Delhi.



The government further said that it is paying Rs 12,720 to anganwadi workers and Rs 6,810 to anganwadi helpers per month. In a sharp contrast the workers have been protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's house asking for an increase in their salaries. Several other states pay between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 to anganwadi workers while the anganwadi helpers in Delhi are paid Rs 6,810 per month and in other states, they are paid in the range of Rs 3,250 to Rs 4,000.

The statement further added that in comparison to BJP-ruled states, the Kejriwal government paid 30 per cent more to anganwadi workers in the Capital. In fact, anganwadi workers are getting way less salaries in Congress ruled states.

Anganwadi workers in U.P, Gujarat, and Karnataka are paid Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,000 per month and in Bihar they are paid only Rs 7,000 per month.

Meanwhile, in Congress-ruled Punjab only Rs 9,500 per month is paid to the anganwadi workers and in Maharashtra they are paid only Rs 8,666. In Punjab and Maharashtra only Rs 5,000 and 4,600 are given to the helpers respectively.

Seeing the increase in inflation the state government has in fact raised the salaries of the workers from Rs 9,678 to Rs 12,720 while wages of the helpers have been raised from Rs 4,839 to Rs 6,810. The basic pay starts at Rs 11,220 of anganwadi workers. With an additional amount of Rs 1,500 conveyance and communication. In this way, the anganwadi workers receive a total pay of Rs 12,720. Similarly, anganwadi helpers are paid Rs 5,610 as well as an additional pay of Rs 1,200 as conveyance and communication allowance with their total being Rs 6,810.