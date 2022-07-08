Govt sanctions village development schemes worth about Rs 71 crore

New Delhi: The government's Delhi Village Development Board has sanctioned 49 schemes worth Rs 70.68 crore, for the improvement of roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, and playgrounds.



The state's Development Minister Gopal Rai said that his government will take all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, small drains and multipurpose community halls in all village areas.

He instructed officials to complete the village development projects within the time limit and said that a special camp will be organised on July 22 for early implementation of all schemes related to village development projects. The government will upload all information related to the projects on the website of the department.

The Minister chaired a meeting of the Delhi village Development Board on Thursday where the members drew attention to the pendency of proposals. The minister stressed on the need for a time-bound action by the department concerned, and also directed the main executing agency of village development works — Irrigation & Flood Control Department — to expedite preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects

For the speedy implementation of all the schemes related to a village development project, a special camp will be organised in the Delhi Secretariat as per the parliamentary constituency or assembly constituency and all the concerned department officials will be present there.

Rai directed the officials of his departament to upload all the information related to the projects approved or pending on the website of the department.

"The government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi living in urban areas as well as providing facilities to the people living in village areas. These development works related to the development department are being done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments", he added.