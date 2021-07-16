Govt rolls out pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for children

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Program in the Capital on Thursday at a polyclinic in the Paschim Vihar area. While flagging off the programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that children in the city were being vaccinated for 12 diseases but now pneumonia vaccine will also be included in the list. The vaccine that usually costs between Rs 1,500 to 6,000 will be administered for free at the State government's centres and each child will get three doses at specified time periods.

The vaccine will protect children from diseases like Pneumonia, Meningitis and Sepsis.

"Earlier children under the age of 5 were gravely affected by Pneumonia, there were even deaths recorded, this vaccine will protect children from death. Not only Pneumonia, but the vaccine will also protect children from diseases like Meningitis and Sepsis," Kejriwal said at the launch.

He added that the first vaccine was administered at the center in Paschim Vihar on the launch day and that there are 600 such centres where the vaccination will be held for children.

The vaccine will be administered in 3 doses, given at 1½ months age, 3½ months age and 9 months age of the

child. "This is a very expensive injection. It costs between

Rs 1,500 to Rs. 6,000 and each child needs three doses. Naturally, it is unaffordable for the common public, so the Delhi Government will provide it for free at its centres. This a step forward toward Delhi Government's resolve to improve and strengthen the healthcare system and infrastructure of Delhi," he added.