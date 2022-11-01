Govt resends file on 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign to L-G

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has resubmitted a file seeking Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's approval for the "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign with evidence that such drives have reduced vehicular pollution in cities in India, the US and the UK.



However, sources in the L-G's office said they have "not received the file for consideration till now".

Rai also said Punjab would have seen a large reduction in stubble burning if the Centre supported the state government's plan to provide cash incentive to farmers for not burning crop residue.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said the L-G had put a hold on the campaign and returned the file on October 29 (Friday) questioning the effectiveness of such measures.

"We have answered all queries raised by the L-G and resubmitted the file for his approval. Delhi is heading towards an emergency situation. We request the L-G to give permission (to launch the campaign) as soon as possible," Rai said.

Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

The minister said a study by the Central Road Research Institute in 2019 showed that keeping the engine on at traffic signals can increase pollution levels by over nine per cent.

Another study by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Bhikaji Cama Place traffic intersection showed that over 62 per cent people started switching off their vehicles after a similar campaign.

Before the campaign, only 20 per cent of commuters switched off their vehicles at traffic intersections voluntarily, he said.

"We had considered these studies before launching the campaign in 2020," Rai said.

HDFC Bank ran such drives at 126 traffic intersections in 40 cities across India on June 5, 2022, he said.

"We also found that similar campaigns were conducted in London, the UK, and North Carolina, the US," the minister said, adding that the government has sent all evidence to the L-G.

Citing data from PCRA, Rai had earlier said if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 15-20 per cent.

According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi.

Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air. The minister also said the incidents of stubble burning are increasing. "Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, it can make the air quality situation worse."

"The Punjab government is doing all it can to reduce stubble burning. The state would have seen a large reduction in farm fires had the Centre supported the state government's mega plan to provide cash incentive to farmers for not burning crop residue," he said in response to a question.

In July, the Delhi and Punjab governments had jointly sent a proposal to the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management to help them give Rs 2,500 per acre as cash incentive to farmers in Punjab for not burning stubble.

Farmers say a cash incentive can help them cover the cost of fuel used in operating the machinery for the in-situ management of paddy straw.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 2,131 farm fires in Punjab on Monday - the highest so far this season, 1,761 on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday. It logged 70 and 20 cases of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on Monday.