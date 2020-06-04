Govt reduces home quarantine to 7 days for asymptomatic travellers

New Delhi: In a late night development on Wednesday, the Delhi government reduced the 14 days mandatory home quarantine period to seven days for all asymptomatic travellers arriving in the national Capital.



In an order, the city government also instructed all district magistrates to keep a watch on the implementation of the norm. The airport, railway and transport departments will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on daily basis, said the order by Delhi Chief secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev.

"All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days (in place of 14 days of self monitoring of health...)," said the order.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government issued notice to three private hospitals in the Capital directing them to set aside beds for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the society.

The notice stated, "It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last one week in Delhi and resulting in additional demand of beds in hospital in isolation ward as well in ICU".

In order to augment the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital has been directed to set aside 14 beds out of its 140 beds for EWS. While Saroj Super Speciality Hospital will have to put aside 15 out of its 154 beds, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been asked to keep 51 out if its 508 beds for EWS.

The order further stated that the three private hospitals are built on "concessional land and obliged to provide 10% IPD & 25% OPS services" to EWS patients free of charge. Meanwhile, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is allowed to keep up to 20% beds for treatment of non-COVID patients.

After facing flak over the handling of COVID-19 dead bodies, the Delhi government has issued fresh orders, directing hospitals that the bodies of patients who are declared dead on arrival should be sent to the mortuary within two hours.

Adding that strict compliance of cremation guidelines is mandatory, the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that family members should be informed of cremation 24 hours in advance and that if an family member were to contact the hospital within 12 hours of a patient expiring, the funeral/cremation must be arranged to be done within 24 hours.

In addition, the fresh orders stipulate that if family members do not contact the hospital within 12 hours, the SHO of the area must inform the family members of the death within the same and 24 hours will be given for the funeral. The order said that District Magistrates of the Capital must ensure compliance of these protocols and guidelines for the disposal of COVID-19 positive positive or suspect dead bodies in their districts.

The guidelines also added that in cases where an unidentified dead body is suspected or found to be COVID-19 positive, the hospital should wait for 72 hours before arranging for the funeral in the following 24 hour period. And if the patient is found to be from outside the state, the resident commissioner must be informed to get back within 48 hours.

The notice added, "action will be taken by concerned District Magistrates under the provision of Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC and other relevant laws against erring official (s)."

A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

Out of the active cases, 8,405 cases are at home-isolation after detecting very mild and mild symptoms and advised by the Health Department. Total number of recovered patients reached 9,542 in the city. Total number of tests reached 2,30,145 from previous.

Total number of containment zones in the city now stands at 158, according to the Delhi govt on Wednesday.