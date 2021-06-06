Govt ready to make advance payment for vaccines: AAP

New Delhi: The Delhi government is ready to make "advance payment" for Covid vaccines, AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday as she once again urged the Centre to provide doses for the 18-44 age group.



It has been almost two weeks since the AAP government in Delhi stopped administering Covid vaccines to the 18-44 age group people due to unavailability of doses. The Centre has said it will provide fresh supply of vaccines for the said age group on June 10.

"Today, both Covishield and Covaxin are available in private hospitals (for age group 18-44) but not in government-run hospitals and centres. The vaccine companies tell us that it is the Central government which decides who gets how much vaccine and when," said Atishi during the vaccine bulletin.

"So, we request the central government to provide us with vaccines for the 18 plus (group) like they have been providing for the 45 plus. Delhi is even ready to make advance payment for the vaccines," she added.