'Govt ready to combat waterlogging'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government is ready to combat waterlogging on a war footing and it is focussing on solving the problem with micro planning.



From June 15, the Public Works Department (PWD) will set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi will be monitored 24×7 through CCTV cameras, according to an official statement.

Almost 2,064 km of drain comes under the PWD, of which desilting work of 80 per cent drains has been completed and by June 15, the remaining work will also be completed.

The PWD has identified various hotspots of waterlogging in the capital and has been working to prepare such infrastructure which will prevent waterlogging in future.

Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials to take stock of these preparations. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the preventive measures by PWD are in place before monsoon to prevent any inconvenience to the public. Along with this, he also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects.

Listing out the various initiatives, the statement said there were several waterlogging incidents reported from the Pul Prahladpur Underpass over the years.

To prevent any such situation, the PWD is constructing an underground sump of 7.5 lakh litres capacity and a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower.