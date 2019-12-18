Govt raises circle rate of agricultural land

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to raise the circle rate of agricultural land from Rs 53 lakh per acre to anything between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 5 crore per acre.



The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It was also decided that commercial electricity connections at chambers of lawyers will be converted to domestic, allowing them to avail benefits like free electricity to up to 200 units of consumption a month.

"The cabinet decision to revise the circle rate of agricultural land will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for his approval. I think there will be no problem and he will extend his approval," Kejriwal said in a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

It has been decided to raise the circle rate of agricultural land from the current Rs 53 lakh per acre to Rs 2.25 crore-5 crore per acre

The government has also decided to apply domestic power consumption charges for lawyers' chambers.

"The Delhi cabinet has decided to convert commercial electricity connections to domestic connections in chambers of advocates in Delhi.

"Now, advocates will also get free electricity up to 200 units per month and 50 per cent subsidy on consumption of up to 400 units in their chambers," he said.

This will also cover chamber of lawyers on premises of courts.

There are 4,902 connections for lawyers' chambers in Delhi and over 4,000 of these consume up to 200 units per month.

The government's decision on converting connections at chambers of lawyers will cost the exchequer Rs 5.93 crore in subsidy.

The cabinet also accepted recommendations of the Rakesh Khanna committee of spending a corpus of Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers.

"Under the Chief Minister's advocates' welfare scheme, the Cabinet approved four projects as per the recommendations of Rakesh Khanna Committee," Kejriwal said.

The lawyers, who are voters of Delhi, can now avail Rs 5 lakh family mediclaim, Rs 10 lakh life insurance, and e-libraries and creches in all court premises in the city, he added.