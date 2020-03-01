Govt putting best efforts to bring people's lives back on track: CM

New Delhi: In a bid to restore peace and normalcy in the national Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Delhi government was putting its best efforts in bringing people's lives back on track.



He said, "I am personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need. Our aim is to bring their life back on track. We want people to return to their homes and be welcomed by their neighbours."

The Delhi government on Sunday also provided the families affected by the violence in Delhi immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000.

The Delhi government on Sunday also provided the families affected by the violence in Delhi immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000. Officers in all the four divisions affected by the violence started to distribute the financial assistance as immediate relief to the victims at their doorstep. The process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday.

The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier announced a compensation package and relief and rehabilitation measures for the victims and families affected in the Delhi violence. He had also announced a cash grant of Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the families of the deceased as well as whose houses were burnt so that they can come back to normalcy as early as possible. The remaining amount will be given after the completion of the required formalities and paperwork.

Applications were sought from victims on Saturday and the government received 69 applications. On Saturday itself, the Chief Minister reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works at the North-East District Magistrate's Office and instructed the officers to take necessary steps to provide compensation amount to the affected families at the earliest.

The officers scrutinized the applications and verified the victims. The officials distributed the amount as immediate relief.