Govt provides tablets to 260 mohalla clinics

New Delhi: To formulate disease-wise policies and prevent doctors from fudging patient visit data, the Delhi government has provided tablets to nearly half of the mohalla clinics in the national Capital.



There are 519 mohalla clinics in the city that offer free primary health care services, including 212 different types of tests, to patients. Every day, over 60,000 people are treated in these clinics, according to official figures.

The salaries of the staff, including doctors, employed at mohalla clinics depend on the number of patients visiting the facility, they said.

According to officials, tablets have been given to around 260 mohalla clinics and efforts are on to provide the devices to the remaining clinics. "There will be three tablets in each clinic and the doctor, nurse and pharmacist will function through them only. It will take us another one month to activate these tablets in the remaining clinics," said an official.

Explaining the reason behind the efforts to digitise mohalla clinics, the official said the tablets will help in reducing the time taken by each person to do their work.

"All the processes will now be digital, and this data can be analysed and disease-wise policies can be formulated. We will also know the exact number of patients who visit the clinic as all the data will be available digitally," he said.