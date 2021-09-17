Govt provides option for correcting DL details

New Delhi: The Delhi government's transport department has decided to give an option for correction in driving licence-related details, including name of licence holders and their date of birth, on furnishing required documents. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, in a tweet, said soon the driving licence holders will be able to apply for corrections in their name and date of birth.

An order issued by the transport department on September 14 stated that documents, including AADHAR, 10th/ 12th certificates fixate/school leaving certificate with date

of birth, passport (if available) and birth certificate issued by municipal authority, will be accepted for correction in the date of birth.