Govt proposed reopening mkts, request turned down by L-G: AAP trade wing

New Delhi: AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal alleged that the Delhi government proposed reopening of markets, but the request was turned down by LG and DDMA Chairman Anil Baijal, a claim termed "baseless, false and misleading" by senior sources present in the meeting.



Addressing a press conference, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairperson Goyal claimed Baijal wasn't convinced about the idea of resuming market operations, but industries and construction were permitted to reopen.

"The Delhi government proposed reopening of markets, but the request was turned down by LG and Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairman Anil Baijal," he claimed.

He further said the BJP must not spread lies on social media that it was the Delhi government which did not allow markets to reopen as it was the LG who didn't sanction it.

"If the BJP leaders are indeed concerned about marketers, they must request the LG to allow reopening of markets and ask him to call for a DDMA meeting," said Goyal.