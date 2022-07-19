Govt presses vehicle owners to get valid PUC certificates
New Delhi: In order to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates asking them to get one or face penalty, officials said on Monday. Presently, over 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars, are plying without valid PUC, they said.
"We have sent SMSes to nearly 14 lakh vehicle owners asking them to get a valid PUC telling them that if they do not get it done in time, they will have to face heavy penalties. The pollution season is approaching within two-three months and we have to ensure that we reduce vehicular pollution to some extent. Warning people to get a valid PUC is a step in that direction," said an official.
If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to
Rs 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act.
