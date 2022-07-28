'Govt preparing individual action plan for 5 markets chosen for redevelopment'

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing individual action plan for each of the five retail markets here chosen for redevelopment and the work will be initiated in a phased manner, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.



Sisodia reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects, including the shopping festival, redevelopment of retail markets, development of food hubs under the Delhi food truck policy.

The Delhi government announced last month that it will redevelop five markets — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar — to make them "world class".

Reviewing the projects, Sisodia said, "Several meetings have been held with the stakeholders to understand the needs of the markets.

"In the meeting, officials said keeping in mind the requirements of the five markets selected for redevelopment, an action plan is being prepared for each of them and the work will be done in a phased manner accordingly," an official statement said.

The Delhi government is also working on the redevelopment of Delhi's iconic food markets.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the make-over of Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs for the first phase of redevelopment.

During the review meeting, officials informed Sisodia that at present the basic and physical needs of these two markets are being identified, after which a design competition will be organised in the coming days for the redevelopment of these two markets.