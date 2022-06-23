Govt portal for availing e-cycle subsidy operational now: Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi government's portal for availing e-cycle subsidy by buyers went live on Wednesday, officials said.



Delhi has so far approved 11 models of four brands involved in selling e-cycles. According to officials, on the first day, dealers uploaded the details of two buyers eligible for subsidy while there was a sale of around 20-25 e-cycles. The remaining documentation was being done.

An electric cycle costs anywhere between Rs 30,999 and Rs 54,999 without subsidy.

The four brands whose e-cycles have been approved are Hero Lectro E-cycles, Nexzu Mobility Limited, Stryder Cycle Private Limited and Motorvolt Mobility Private Limited. According to an official, the original equipment manufacturers have been given logins to the portal. "At the back end, they have given us a list of their dealer outlets and their available stocks. Whenever any sale will happen, the dealer outlets who also have logins will upload the details of the buyer and the subsidy will be credited to the buyer's Aadhaar-linked bank account," he added.

The subsidy will be credited within four to five days, he added. The Delhi government is providing a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi EV Policy.

"Delhi! the portal goes live now, you can now avail your passenger & cargo e-cycle subsidies...First 1000 applicants will get an additional top up incentive of Rs 2000! Find eligible brands & dealers. Let''s #switchdelhi!" Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted. The government's electric vehicle policy envisages setting up a charging station per three km for easily accessible charging facility for electric vehicles.