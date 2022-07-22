Govt panel seeks status report on drain cleaning from all depts
New Delhi: The Petitions Committee of the Delhi government has asked all the departments to submit the status report on cleaning of drains to it on August 1, according to an official statement.
From August 2, members of the Petitions Committee along with senior officials will visit the sites to verify the claims of desilting the drains, it stated.
The Delhi Chief Secretary, along with MCD Commissioner, PWD principal Secretary and NDMC chairman appeared before the Committee on Petitions of Delhi Legislative Assembly after his refusal to appear on summons issued over negligence in cleaning of drains, it added.
In 2017, the departments had claimed that 95 per cent of the desilting work had been completed, but the claims were found to be false in the inspection of the Petitions Committee. The Petitions Committee had recommended an inquiry to fix the accountability of the officers and summoned the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report, along with several suggestions, it said.
Citing the media reports of waterlogging, the Petitions Committee summoned the Chief Secretary.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Murmu elected India's first tribal Prez21 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED questions Sonia Gandhi for nearly 3 hrs, Congress holds protest21 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
2024 won't be a vote for election, but for rejection: Mamata21 July 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek21 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT
States can't permit non-forest activities on forest land without...21 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT