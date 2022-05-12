Govt organises consultation for framing city's solar policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday organised a national consultation allowing stakeholders to hold discussions for framing the city's solar policy. The event was a marker to boost Delhi's renewable energy share in partnership with Delhi Development Commission and RMI India in the presence of Power Minister Satyendar Jain, DDC Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah, MD RMI India Akshima Ghate and Additional Chief Secretary Satya Gopal. Members from various think tanks, policy centers and government departments participated in the event.



Controlling emissions, decarbonisation of various sectors, creation of green jobs, conversion of consumers into producers and growth of solar energy in capacity were the discussion points for the event.

In his address to the audience present at the venue, Satyendar Jain explained the issues that have been prevalent in implementing the older solar policy. Lack of awareness among citizens regarding the policy, aging infrastructure of Delhi residences and hesitancy in losing terrace space have become major hindrances according to him. He further added that it was his job to bring these issues into the discussion for the various stakeholders to think about them and form solutions through this dialogue and consultation program.

He also pointed out the need to change incentives for the policy to pick up and suggested that a Renewable Energy Supply Company can be a better possibility for things to function smoothly. Commenting on the coal scarcity as a made up issue he promoted the use of renewables as the most viable alternative.

DDC VC Jasmine Shah who also addressed the audience commented on the changing nature of climate and how events like this are a step towards combating the unimaginable possibilities. He communicated on the need of a benchmark Delhi Solar Policy and emphasized on the modernisation of Delhi as a sustainable city which can only be a reality with a change in the nature of policy making.