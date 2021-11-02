Govt not releasing due funds to MCDs: SDMC

New Delhi: Alleging that the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has done nothing in favour of the MCDs in the last seven years, South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan held a press conference to address the matters of the MCDs and Delhi government's approach to the same.

The Mayor said, "The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has misled people and has failed to do any development work for people living in the city." He further added that the Kejriwal government will have to explain where the budget of Rs 65,000 crore is being spent. Calling the Delhi government's behaviour 'step motherly', the Mayor accused them of misleading people. Suryan also spoke about how the Delhi government has not released due share of the civic bodies and is not planning to form the Fifth Finance Commission yet so that the civic bodies will have issues in function. Standing Committee Chairman Col B.K. Oberoi added that "Due to lack of funds, SDMC is facing difficulties to pay salaries of its employees. Delhi government wanted to derail the ongoing works of the Civic Agency so it could get political benefit in upcoming MCD elections." Oberoi also said that Rambir Singh Bidhuri had also written to the Union Home Minister requesting him to direct the Lieutenant Governor for the constitution of Fifth Finance Commission.

The Mayor also spoke about the efforts SDMC is making to control the spread of vector borne diseases. "The Delhi government, however, has not been making arrangements of beds for patients affected with these diseases. Delhi government has been running a campaign "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' on Television while the truth is that the diseases cannot be controlled through advertisements," he said.