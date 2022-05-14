Govt making best efforts to strengthen city's judiciary as model system in world, says CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government is making its best efforts to strengthen the city's judiciary as a model system in the world, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, saying that budget allocation for it has been raised from Rs 660 crore to Rs 2,000 crore in the past five years.



Kejriwal expressed the commitment of his government to "empower" the judiciary during the inauguration of a new building with 44 courtrooms at Karkardooma Court Complex here.

"Delhi government is committed towards the cause of empowering the judiciary and will not rest till the goal is accomplished," he said. In just five years, the Delhi government increased the budget allocation for the judiciary from Rs 660 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, he said addressing a gathering at the inauguration function.

Over 30,000 lawyers have registered for Delhi government's welfare schemes introduced in November 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,857 lawyers took benefit of the medical insurance while 157 availed the life insurance under the scheme, Kejriwal said.

A total of Rs 21 crore have been dispensed towards medical insurance claims and Rs 15.70 crore towards life insurance claims under the lawyer's welfare scheme, he added.

The building developed by the Delhi government at Karkardooma Court Complex was inaugurated by Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel was also present at the event.

Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice Vipin Sanghi, Justice Najmi Waziri, Chairperson, BMCC (Karkardooma Court Complex), Justice Talwant Singh, judges from the Delhi High Court and the Karkardooma Court, as well as other senior officers, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, were also present on the occasion.

It is a matter of pride and happiness to see 44 courtrooms added at Karkardooma. The infrastructure here is so spectacular that even filmmakers would seek inspiration for their court set-designs from our new court complex," Kejriwal said.

The most important element of the society is an empowered judicial system. If the judicial system is not strengthened then the society tends to fall apart, the chief minister said.

He said he has discussed with Justice Sanghi several proposals regarding the strengthening of the judiciary.

"We are working actively on the same now. The Delhi Government is trying its best to develop Delhi's judiciary as a model for the world to follow just as it has done in education and healthcare.

He said the government is striving to collaborate with all stakeholders of the judicial system of Delhi to develop the 'Delhi Judiciary Model' to help the society walk towards positive growth.