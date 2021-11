Govt likely to roll out start-up, film policies within a month

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to roll out start-up and film policies within a month to create job opportunities and improve people's living standards, according to a statement issued by ASSOCHAM on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a session during an e-conclave 'Dilli Ki Soch' hosted by the umbrella industry body, and also said that the Kejriwal government is "preparing a roadmap" on how the city will look like in the 100th year of India's independence.

"We have made a very progressive start-up policy and a film policy that will be rolled out within a month which will bring out a new version of Delhi, and help boost the city's per-capita income, create job opportunities and improve people's living standards as when the city's economy grows it will reflect in people's lifestyle," Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement issued by ASSOCHAM.

These policies will showcase a different version of the city, he said. "We intend to do this in collaboration with people of Delhi, business community, civil society and other relevant stakeholders," he added.

The deputy chief minister also said that the Delhi government has prepared a blueprint for the city's development and improvement in the lifestyle of its people with a view to provide ease of living, and has set a goal to achieve it during the next 25 years, when 100 years of India's independence will be marked

"The current year marks the 75th year of India's independence. Today, it is also time to plan what our city should look like in the 100th anniversary of the culmination of our country's freedom struggle," Sisodia said.

He observed that only if the industrial and political leadership is visionary, the lifestyle of the general public can be improved. The Kejriwal government developed

anganwadis and set up Saheli Samanvay Kendras to empower women to get employed and set up their own small scale business, he added.

He also informed that the Delhi government has started a unique programme for students from class 9-12, by which a new subject has been introduced i.e., 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum,' to encourage and develop a mindset amid students to become an entrepreneur.

"Under this programme we will provide Rs 2,000 seed money to the students to use it to develop unique business ideas. We will also approach industry to support, train and coach them further," he added.

"We have offered this to Delhi's three lakh students of classes 11-12, and I am proud to share that of these about 90 per cent students have already made 51,000 teams and generated 51,000 business ideas i.e., new start-ups to the tune of 51,000 have been initiated and the Government is providing them with Rs 60 cr worth seed money," Sisodia was quoted as saying in the ASSOCHAM statement.