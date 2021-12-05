Govt launches official Business Blasters website

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday launched the official Business Blasters website to support young entrepreneurs of Delhi.

Anyone can now place orders to buy products made by Delhi government school students on www.thebusinessblasters.in. Entrepreneurs from all over India can register on the website to mentor or invest in the students' startups.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, tweeted, "Be a part of the change and help Delhi Govt students become self-reliant

individuals, who will be future job providers rather than job seekers. To mentor or invest in our young Business Blasters, sign up at http://thebusinessblasters.in".

MLA Atishi also tweeted and said, "Have been getting lots of calls and messages from people across the country

wanting to support Delhi Govt's young Business Blasters! For anyone who wants to invest in these young entrepreneurs or mentor them, please

register on: www.thebusinessblasters.in".