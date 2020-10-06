Govt launches audit into 'irregularities' in Delhi Waqf Board

new delhi: The AAP government has launched a special audit into alleged irregularities by former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan during his tenure, officials said.



A four-member team is currently auditing records on Khan's regime from March 2016 to March 2020, they said.

"The special audit is concerned to the irregularities committed by Amanatullah Khan in the capacity of the chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, with effect from March 2016 to March 2020," according to a letter from the office of principal secretary (revenue) to the chief executive officer of Delhi Waqf Board written last month.

Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, confirmed the development but refused to comment.

Khan has been unanimously elected as a member of Waqf Board but his election is yet to be notified by the government. He was chairman of Delhi Waqf Board before assembly elections earlier this year when his term as a member of the Board

expired.

The letter from the office of principal secretary (revenue) directed Delhi Waqf Board to provide "all concerned auditable records and information as per scope and period of audit," to the audit team.