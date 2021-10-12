Govt launches 'Anganwadi on Wheels'

New Delhi: With nutrition of children and families depending on Anganwadi ration and supplies severely hit due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Delhi government has now launched the "Anganwadi on Wheels" initiative under which a bus will provide cooked meals to those children who are unable to reach the designated centre.



It will provide them nutritious food as well as fulfill their educational and health-related needs, the government said in a statement. While launching the the 'Anganwadi on Wheels' on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that his government is committed to providing better facilities to every child and has been working for the advancement of women and children especially those in the age group of 0-6 years who can now have access to Anganwadi.

"The vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is that every child of Delhi should get access to good, nutritious food and quality education. The goal of the government is to reach even the most marginalised communities and people of the society through its schemes and to change their lives for the better."

State's Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the department has developed an integrated hub model for the care and protection of the girl child and women in the year 2021 through 'Saheli Samanvay Kendra' (SSK).

In its first phase, 101 SSKs were developed while in the second phase 354 SSKs were developed. He added that 50 creches and day-care services for children below the age of 6 years have also been added to the Kendras. The Department has provided digital training on Early Childhood Care Education through the nutrition tracker app to 329 supervisors and 10,245 Anganwadi workers.