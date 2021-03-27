Govt job for brother of IB staffer

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday decided to provide a government job to Ankur Sharma, the brother of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the north-east Delhi riots last year.



The proposal was approved by the Cabinet on Friday and now it will be sent to Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for final approval. When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Sharma's family, he had assured them of a government job to one of the family members.

Earlier the central government had promised to provide a government job to a member of the late Ankit Sharma's family but eventually denied the job, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party made the Delhi riots a very big issue but in the end, backtracked during the time of providing help, the AAP-led government alleged.

"Now the Kejriwal government will be providing a government job to late Ankit Sharma's brother Ankur Sharma and the Delhi Cabinet has already passed the proposal," the statement read.