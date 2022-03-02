Govt invites EOI to design & develop 'Dilli Bazaar' portal

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Industries department has invited 'Expression of Interest-cum-Request for Qualification' (EOI-cum-RFQ) from agencies to design, develop, and operate the 'Dilli Bazaar' e-commerce portal.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while making the announcement had said that e-commerce marketplace platform 'Dilli Bazaar' will be an e-marketplace where all shop-owners and service providers will have a virtual store and will be able to sell their products and services online across the globe. The first phase of the project will focus on onboarding sellers of products, and

service providers will be enabled on the platform in the second phase.

The government's Department of Industries on Tuesday floated the EOI-cum-RFQ from agencies (Managed Service Provider or system integrator, e-commerce, logistics, payment gateway) interested in partnering to design, develop, operate and maintain the platform, including the digital portal as well as offline services. Since the government will help sellers set up their virtual shops with zero setup cost, Delhi's local businesses will be able to COVID-proof themselves and access a global online identity, Vice Chairperson of DDC, Jasmine Shah said.

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) has been tasked with assisting the Industries department in carrying out a benchmarking exercise and preparing a strategic roadmap for Dilli Bazaar.

The initiative is aimed to empower businesses based in the Capital by helping them grow and diversify. The user-friendly and easy-to-operate platform will be designed by deploying the best-in-class technology to enhance the digital presence of local businesses, including the city

traders, sellers, wholesalers, service providers, and manufacturing units.

"DDC has concluded a detailed three month consultation exercise with various market associations of Delhi, existing e-commerce platforms, logistics providers etc as well as national and internal benchmarking to create a unique roadmap for Dilli Bazaar," Shah said.

Promoting the motto of 'Go Local', visitors on the 'Dilli Bazaar' platform will be able to search by products, markets, sellers and geographical area to enable their discovery of the distinctive markets of the Capital.