Govt installs bamboo structures, sprinkles water to remove froth

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government deployed 15 boats in the polluted River Yamuna to remove toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj banks, where people were gathering for Chhat puja despite restrictions, bamboo structures were installed and water sprayed from tankers on Wednesday to dissipate the foam.

As the administration faced flak for these 'cover-up' measures, officials admitted that the problem of frothing — a sign of the river's hazardous water quality — will continue unless sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants in Delhi are upgraded to meet the new standards and all unauthorised colonies are connected to the sewer network.

A Delhi Jal Board official said directions have been issued to sprinkle water to

dissipate the froth as "no other short-term measure would work".

"Water sprinkling will break the froth. The air bubbles trapped in the froth will escape and the froth will dissipate," he said.

An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said bamboo nets

have been installed on the stretch at Kalindi Kunj to capture the froth.

These exercises will continue till effective action is ensured, the officials said.

Workers at the site said the bamboo structures will be taken down after the Chhath Puja is over.

The pollution in the Yamuna in Delhi is once again in focus as Chhath festivities are underway.

Early on Wednesday, a number of devotees had gathered at the Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj, downstream of the Okhla Barrage, but were dispersed by the police.

The city government has set up 800 makeshift ghats across Delhi for devotees to perform Chhath rituals.

The four-day-long festival of Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated by 'Purvanchalis' from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand settled in Delhi.

During the festival, the devotees perform elaborate rituals by offering 'Arghya' to the sun and observing fast.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had earlier banned Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna in view of the pandemic.

Facing criticism after foam was found floating on the Yamuna indicating a high pollution level, the Delhi government had on Tuesday deployed 15 boats to remove the same.